Rehoboth City Hall to close September 18-22

If you have business to take care of at Rehoboth City Hall, today and tomorrow are your days to do it. Employees are beginning to prepare to move their offices to the New City Hall, and in order to make sure all the departments have moved in fully and are ready to serve its citizens, City Hall offices will be closed to the public all next week. This includes Administration, Finance, IT department, Building & Licensing, and the Alderman’s Court. People will be able to call into city hall and leave a message during the move, which will be returned as soon as possible.