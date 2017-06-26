Rehoboth Commissioner Candidates Planning Get-Togethers

Voters in Rehoboth Beach will soon have the opportunity to individually meet the three commissioner candidates:

Susan Gay is planning meet-and-greets in private homes during the month of July. But all voters are invited to her gathering on Saturday, July 22 , from 4 to 6 p.m. She says “watch your mailbox for more details [including location]!”

Comm. Kathy McGuiness says she is planning “Coffee with Kathy,” a city commissioner constituent coffee, not a campaign event, from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 30 , at Browseabout Books. This will include Police Chief Keith Banks and RBP Capt. Kent Buckson to address questions. She plans another city commissioner constituent coffee with the fire department on Tuesday, July 25 , from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at the fire hall. As candidate, she has a public “meet and greet” planned at Dogfish Head from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 , with more meet-and-greets to be announced.

Lisa Schlosser has events scheduled on Friday, June 30 , and Saturday, August 5 , in community homes. Also, she has mailed invitations to all Rehoboth Beach voters and business owners inviting them to an open “meet and greet” at her house on Sunday, July 2 , 5 to 7 p.m., at 14 Dover Street.

As a reminder, the three are running for one of the two commissioner seats. To be eligible to vote in the city election on Saturday, August 12, 2017, you must register on or before Thursday, July 13. For details see the city’s website.

