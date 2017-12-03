Rehoboth Forms Boardwalk & Beach Committee

The newly formed Boardwalk and Beach Committee in Rehoboth Beach is looking for input from you! The group is putting together its mission statement – which will include issues related to maintaining the Boardwalk as a major asset. If you’re interested in taking part – or have ideas for the committee – contact the committee Chair Stan Mills. Committee meetings will be open to the public with input and participation welcome. The first meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Email Stan Mills – smills@cityofrehoboth.com

Application for participation – at http://cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal/ (under citizen engagement)