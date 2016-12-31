Rehoboth Man Arrested after Chase from Ocean City to Ocean View

A police chase that began in Ocean City ended in Ocean View early Friday morning. Ocean City Police spotted an SUV speeding northbound on Coastal Highway in the southbound lanes. Officers gave chase, but stopped after crossing the state line. Ocean View Police picked up the driver on Atlantic Avenue and deployed stop sticks bring the SUV to a stop on Clayton Street in Dagsboro. Ocean View and Delaware State Police arrested 54 year old Timothy Drabic of Rehoboth Beach and charged him with DUI, speeding and other offenses. He was released on an unsecured bail. At this time, no charges have been filed against Drabic in Maryland.