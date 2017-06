A Rehoboth Beach man could face 50 years to life in prison for carjacking. Officials say 49 year Elton Pumphrey has been convicted of 1st degree carjacking, 1st degree robbery and offensive touching after he jumped into the passenger seat of a man’s vehicle in Milton – then grabbed the keys from the ignition. Pumphrey then got into the driver’s seat and drove off. Pumphrey has already been declared a habitual offender – he’ll be sentenced in August.