Rehoboth Police needs help identifying robbery suspect

Rehoboth Beach Police are looking for a man who robbed a store on Rehoboth Avenue this weekend. According to Police around 1:30 PM on Saturday a man walked into a store on Rehoboth Avenue, took jewelry from the display case, and then began walking out of the store.

The store clerk, a 78-year old man, tried confronting the suspect, who in turn punched the clerk in the face. The stolen merchandise is estimated to be valued under $100.00. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, who is a white male, with brown hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt.