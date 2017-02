A Rehoboth Beach Corporal saved the life of an overdosed man Wednesday. Corporal Eric Hiller, a 10 year veteran of the Police Department, went to the summer Place Hotel on Olive Avenue and found a 23-year-old man unresponsive on the floor. He had injected multiple bags of heroin. Hiller gave him Naloxone and performed CPR until the man opened his eyes. He was taken to Beebe and later released.