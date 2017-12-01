The City of Rehoboth needs members on its Boardwalk and Beach Committee. According to officials the new committee is still working on its mission statement, and suggestions from the public are welcome about any topics that should be considered. If you want to be on the committee, an application is available online. If you want to be more of an ideas guy, email Chair Commissioner Stan Mills at smills@cityofrehoboth.com with your ideas.
Home NEWS A WGMD Local News Article Rehoboth seeking ideas, members for Boardwalk and Beach Committee