Release sought of Oklahoma woman in domestic violence case

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking an Oklahoma court to release a woman serving 30 years in prison for failing to report the abuse of her two children by her boyfriend.

A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks the release of 33-year-old Tondalo Hall, who has been in prison since pleading guilty in 2006.

The lawsuit against Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility warden Debbie Aldridge says Hall, whose name is also spelled Tandalao in court documents, was physically and emotionally abused by her boyfriend. He was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse in the case and was released after being given credit for time already served.

An ACLU attorney and a state Department of Corrections spokesman could not be reached for comment.