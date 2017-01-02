Reliving the Legend of Joe Jesus

Joe Jesus, aka Iso Joe, aka Joe Cool aka JJ, better known as seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, came to the Brooklyn Nets via trade in 2012. The word clutch is an oversimplification of what he did to lead the Nets to the playoffs for their first three seasons in Brooklyn.

The Nets were in the transitional off-season from New Jersey to Brooklyn. In the seasons prior, general manager Billy King failed to trade for superstars Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony to accommodate then All-Star point guard Deron Williams, who the Nets were signing to a max-deal. This was during ownership’s spend-money-get stars-take over New York phase. The Nets were desperately looking for a big name to bring in.

The Nets traded Jordan Farmar, Anthony Morrow, DeShawn Stevenson, Jordan Williams, Johan Petro, Houston’s 2013 first-round pick, and the Nets’ 2017 second-round pick (and a right to swap, we all learned about later) to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for then-six-time All-Star shooting guard Joe Johnson. At the time, Johnson had a career average of 17.8 points per game and was coming off a 60-game season (35 minutes per game) when he averaged 18.8 points with the Hawks.

Johnson and Williams were billed as “The Brooklyn Backcourt” in his the team’s inaugural, “Hello Brooklyn” season (2012-13). The Nets went 49-33 that year, and Johnson averaged 16.3 points per game for the season and an underwhelming 14.9 points per game in the seven games against the Chicago Bulls before exiting the playoffs in the first round.

The first year of the Brooklyn Nets resulted in the hard-fought but disappointing playoff appearance and only added to the criticism of Johnson’s contract, which guaranteed $19.7 million the first year in Brooklyn and $21-to-$23 million in the following seasons.

Awesome Moment: Johnson breaks Paul Pierce’s ankles

[embedded content]

2014- All Star

Johnson’s contract received so much criticism, that in retrospect, he was underrated. When the other half of what was supposed to be the marquee backcourt wasn’t up to the challenge, Johnson would step up, play whatever position you needed him to play, defended (to his ability) whoever you told him to defend, and scored when you had no confidence anyone else could.

The most publicized season in Nets history was the 2013-14 season. Its legacy of course is the result of “the trade” with Boston, putting “Brooklyn” across Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett‘s jerseys. Lost in their hype was the greatness that was Joe Johnson. This was the season that cemented Joe’s “clutch” legacy and forever made Joe Jesus a Brooklyn fan favorite.

Like when he dropped 29 points in one quarter:

[embedded content]

Even though Johnson still only averaged around 15.8 points per game for the season, the Nets were the only team to have a season sweep against the “Big Three” Era Miami Heat. In what remains the best postseason Brooklyn has had thus far, “Joe Cool” averaged a career-high 21 points per game in the playoffs. Johnson was the team’s leading scorer in nine of their twelve playoff games, which includes a Game 7 in Toronto when he dropped 26, and a hard-fought 34 in the Game 5 loss in Miami.

Game 7 in the Six:

[embedded content]

That Valiant 34:

[embedded content]

“Iso Joe” did not go unrecognized in 2014, and he became a seven-time All-Star in a starting five that included two future Hall-of-Famers.

The Fallout

Jason Kidd left, Paul Pierce didn’t re-sign, Lionel Hollins became the coach, Deron Williams continued to struggle, and eventually Kevin Garnett was traded for Thaddeus Young. The writing was on the wall for Billy King and the Nets after the failed championship gamble resulting in no draft picks, no Paul Pierce (after one season), and seemingly no future.

Through all this madness, Johnson kept his cool, being used as a shooting guard, small forward, and at times, even power forward. Johnson’s scoring would suffer with head coach Hollins playing him at the four (14.4 points per game), but he averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, which was near his career-high.

The Nets would stumble back into the playoffs as an eighth seed despite their 38-44 record. They played a 60-win Atlanta Hawks team, matching JJ against his former team where he found so much success. The Hawks fans booed Johnson, of course, and Joe Cool took it as a compliment of the impression he left.

NBA analysts believed it would be “Iso Joe” verse the Spurs-Light Hawks, however Johnson was not “Iso Joe” this time in the postseason. Johnson averaged a respectable 16,5 points and a career-high 7.7 rebounds in the six games versus Atlanta before exiting the playoffs.

The following season would be Joe’s last. Deron Williams was bought out of his contract. No one was surprised, but apparently someone (Johnson) was happy. Joe exclaimed, “it’s not that bad here,” in the defense of his team, but eventually was bought out and given the chance to sign with a playoff contender once the new regime took over.

In his final season (57 games) with the Nets, Johnson averaged career-lows across the board with the exception of a career-high in free-throw percentage (85.2 percent). Johnson would sign with Miami and average 12 points per game in the postseason with them.

Joe Johnson was essentially acquired for role players and craps and provided so many memories for Nets fans, old and new alike.

Stay cool Joe, thanks.

[embedded content]

