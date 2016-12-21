Reminder To Keep Livestock Healthy In Winter Months

As winter officially started on Wednesday, the Delaware Department of Agriculture reminds livestock farmers to take proper care to protect their animals. The department says that owners should keep back-up generators and fuel to keep the animals protected from the cold. Roofs should be cleared of snow as soon as possible to prevent collapses. Make sure to keep a backup source of water and food in the event of lost power or pipe freeze. Finally, be sure to stock up on supplies and have basic veterinary tools on hand.