Reminder To Keep Livestock Healthy In Winter Months

By Tyler Zulli -
As winter officially started on Wednesday, the Delaware Department of Agriculture reminds livestock farmers to take proper care to protect their animals. The department says that owners should keep back-up generators and fuel to keep the animals protected from the cold. Roofs should be cleared of snow as soon as possible to prevent collapses. Make sure to keep a backup source of water and food in the event of lost power or pipe freeze. Finally, be sure to stock up on supplies and have basic veterinary tools on hand.

