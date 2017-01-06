34.7 F
Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska –  An active Alaska volcano has erupted again, this time sending a cloud of ash and ice 35,000 feet in the air.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said the explosion from the Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands occurred Thursday and lasted about five minutes.

Observatory geophysicist Dave Schneider says there have been more than 10 eruptions since mid-December.

Thursday’s eruption prompted the observatory to issue its highest alert for aircraft. But the Federal Aviation Administration says the volcano had no immediate effect on flight operations.

The volcano is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

