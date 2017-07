As the Nationals came out to stretch for batting practice prior to Wednesday’s game against the Mets, many of the players were dawning a charcoal gray T-shirt with third baseman Anthony Rendon’s face on it, as well as the words “Anthony is my Favorite Player.” It was a show of support to send Rendon to the All-Star Game, as he appears on the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote ballot. The second ballot update was revealed Wednesday afternoon, and Rendon remained in third place.