Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is in third place in the first update of the National League Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote ballot, trailing Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who has garnered 6.7 million votes, in the five-player contest. Cubs third baseman and reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant is in second place. The 2017 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard is Tuesday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.