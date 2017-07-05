Rep. Steve Scalise re-admitted to intensive care unit

Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center have downgraded the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., from “fair” to “serious” because he has contracted an infection, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Scalise “has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the hospital said in a statement. “His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6.”

SCALISE CRITICAL, SHOOTER ID’D AS JAMES HODGKINSON

Doctors had anticipated an infection related to the June shooting incident. The infection prompted the return to the ICU, Fox News has learned.

Scalise and four others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a GOP baseball practice in Virginia on June 14. The gunman was fatally shot by Capitol police.

