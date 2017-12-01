Repeat Mexican deportee sentenced for assault in US

A Mexican man who has been deported from the United States at least 13 times has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, kidnapping and other charges in separate attacks on two women on the same day.

Local TV stations reported from the courtroom that Sergio Jose Martinez received the sentence Friday in Portland, a day after another man in the United States illegally was found not guilty by a jury in San Francisco in the shooting death of a woman that touched off a fierce national immigration debate.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted Martinez’s case when he visited Oregon in September.

A spokesman for the county prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the case.