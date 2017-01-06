33.8 F
Report: 15 hurt in bus collision at Frankfurt airport

FRANKFURT, Germany –  A passenger bus has hit another vehicle inside Frankfurt’s international airport, injuring 15 people.

The dpa news agency, citing police, reported that 75 passengers from a Lufthansa flight from Barcelona were on the bus Friday. Three of the injured — the two drivers and one passenger — were seriously hurt.

Frankfurt police did not say what the other vehicle was or what might have caused the collision. The incident occurred near Gate A20 at about 8:50 a.m. (0750 GMT).

Uninjured passengers were taken in other buses to the airport building.

