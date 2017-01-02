Report: Blake Bortles played this season with two shoulder separations

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played most of the season with two shoulder separations and wrist tendonitis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

No surgery is planned for the offseason. Bortles says that he suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his AC joint against the Titans on Oct. 27 and then aggravated the injury against the Lions about a month later.

“As a competitor, I think you would want to say no [it didn’t affect his play], but I think as somebody that’s realistic, and I know my body and know how I can throw a football, I think it would be stupid to say that there weren’t throws that were affected by the wrist or by the shoulder,” Bortles told ESPN. “I think that’s part of playing with injuries. Things are going to happen, they’re going to affect you differently, you’re going to have to find ways to use other parts of your body to compensate and still deliver efficiently. There were times where I didn’t do that.”

The Jaguars reportedly remain committed to Bortles as the franchise’s quarterback for the future.

Bortles finished his third season with 3,905 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for the 3–13 Jaguars. He tossed for 626 yards and two touchdowns without lobbing any interceptions in the final two games of the season.

