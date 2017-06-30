Report: Blake Griffin signs five-year, max deal with the Clippers

Reports of a Clippers exodus have been greatly exaggerated.

On Friday, forward Blake Griffin reportedly agreed to a five-year, maximum deal with LA, according to multiple sources.

Yea yea yea. We on to something now!!!!!’ #clippernation — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2017

Clippers fans were rocked on Wednesday when news broke Chris Paul had been traded to the Rockets after the point guard told the team he would be leaving in free agency. With Griffin having opted out of the final year of his contract to possibly test the free-agent waters, fans once again braced for the worst after reports came out Griffin planned to meet with other teams.

Griffin and Clippers close to finalizing a five-year, max deal of $175 million for him to remain with team. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 1, 2017

Blake Griffin has canceled meetings w/ Phoenix & Denver, I’m told. Barring wildcard team swooping in, sense is a return to Clippers coming. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

But after word leaked that the five-time All-Star had canceled his meetings with Phoenix and Denver on Saturday, it began to be reported Griffin was coming back to the Clippers following his meeting with the team.

According to Brad Turner of the LA Times, at that meeting, Clippers teammates Patrick Beverly, Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Sam Dekker and Wes Johnson joined owner Steve Ballmer and team officials at Staples Center to sway Griffin. Shortly after, Griffin agreed to sign on with the Clippers for the next five years.

At 28-years-old, Griffin has averaged 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the Clippers in 2009 and was named to the All-NBA Second Team from 2012-2014.