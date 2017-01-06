Report: Colts coach Chuck Pagano to return next season

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has been told by owner Jim Irsay that he will return next season, according to a report from the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez.

Pagano just completed his fifth season in Indianapolis, and the team has gone 8–8 in each of the past two seasons.

There had been speculation about Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson’s job security with the team since the season has ended because the team has missed the playoffs for two consecutive years.

Pagano, 56, has a 49–31 record with three playoff appearances during his time in Indianapolis.

– Scooby Axson

