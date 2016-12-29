As the final Sunday of the 2016 NFL season draws closer, the big question for many football fans is just how much the Dallas Cowboys will play their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

While we’re still unsure about Ezekiel Elliott’s status, we do have some indication of how the Cowboys plan to use Prescott. While the Dallas rookie QB is expected to start against Philly, he probably won’t be on the field when the clock hits 0:00 — and he might be on the bench sooner than that.

According to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, the Cowboys plan to have Mark Sanchez take the “majority of snaps” on Sunday:

#Cowboys planning on giving veteran QB Mark Sanchez majority of snaps at position Sunday at #Eagles, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 29, 2016

Earlier this week, the Dallas Morning News reported Prescott is expected to start the Cowboys’ season finale.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said he hopes the Cowboys will keep Tony Romo on the bench in Week 17, and that seems likely to be the case with Sanchez active. It almost certainly would take injuries to both Prescott and Sanchez for Romo to see on-field action on Sunday, which would mean much bigger concerns for Dallas than the former Pro Bowler’s status on the roster.