Report: Derrick Rose no-showed to Monday nightâ€™s game and Knicks won&#039;t reveal why

By news@wgmd.com
17

Derrick Rose was an unexpected late scratch for New York’s game on Monday against the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden, but it appears as though the team isn’t clear as to the reason why.

An email to Knicks PR requesting clarification was returned only with the message, “He’s not with the team.”

Jeff Hornacek said afterward that he didn’t have enough information to explain the situation to the assembled members of the media.

Rose was reportedly unhappy with his fourth quarter benching in the Knicks’ Friday night win over the Bucks, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with Monday’s absence.

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Pelicans’ 110-96 win over the Knicks, in a game where Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.

