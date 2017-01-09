Derrick Rose was an unexpected late scratch for New York’s game on Monday against the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden, but it appears as though the team isn’t clear as to the reason why.

Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose’s absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Sources: At tip-off, Knicks still hadn’t been in contact with Derrick Rose. Unclear if they’ve reached him — or kept trying — during game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

An email to Knicks PR requesting clarification was returned only with the message, “He’s not with the team.”

Jeff Hornacek said afterward that he didn’t have enough information to explain the situation to the assembled members of the media.

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: “Right now we don’t have enough information to give you anything.” #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

Hornacek said too early to comment much on Rose: “Everything will become clear later on. We want to respect whatever he’s going through.” — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) January 10, 2017

Rose was reportedly unhappy with his fourth quarter benching in the Knicks’ Friday night win over the Bucks, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with Monday’s absence.

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Pelicans’ 110-96 win over the Knicks, in a game where Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.