Report: Derrick Rose returns to Knicks one day after mysterious no-show

Less than 24 hours after no-showing the Knicks’ Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans with no explanation, Derrick Rose reportedly was back at the team facility on Tuesday, in “good spirits” and dressed in team attire:

Just saw Derrick Rose at the Knicks facility with Knicks GM Steve Mills. Seemed like he was in good spirits. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

For what it’s worth, Derrick Rose was in Knicks gear at the practice facility. Seemed like he was going to take the court. https://t.co/pOxUuOwvZq — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Rose was reportedly unhappy with his fourth quarter benching in the Knicks’ Friday night win over the Bucks, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with Monday’s absence.

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Pelicans’ 110-96 win over the Knicks, in a game where Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.

ESPN.com reports that Rose had a “family situation” and returned to Chicago, reaching team officials after initially missing the Knicks’ loss.

Knicks president Phil Jackson did not speak to the media after the game, leaving coach Jeff Hornacek and New York players such as Joakim Noah to try to explain the situation:

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is,” said Noah, who has played with Rose since 2008 as his teammate in Chicago before coming to New York along with Rose prior to this season. “Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him.”

Rose is averaging 17.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting and 4.5 assists in 31.9 minutes per game for the Knicks this season. He is in the final year of a five-year extension he signed in 2011 for a reported $94.3 million over five years.