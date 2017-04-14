Republican lawmakers across the country have been met by angry voters at town hall meetings, but Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) endured a particularly brutal face-to-face with constituents in Mesa, Arizona, on Thursday.

During the two-and-a-half hour event, Flake was bombarded with questions on a wide range of issues, particularly the failed Republican plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, which he supported.

Some of the anger at the town hall might have been whipped up by an email the Democratic National Committee allegedly sent out to Arizona supporters in advance of the event.

It reportedly urged them to “go get in Jeff Flake’s grill.”

“Sen. Jeff Flake has a town hall coming up tomorrow. We’re asking you to commit right now to attending,” the DNC email reportedly said. “Ask him to protect the Affordable Care Act and investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.”

Although lawmakers around the country have been booed at town halls, Flake is likely a particularly enticing target for Democrats because he is up for re-election in 2018.

Flake is expected to have tough races both in his GOP primary and in the general election.

