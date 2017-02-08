Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith will not continue in that role following the team’s loss in Super Bowl LI, reports The Sporting News.

Smith might be moved to another position on the team.

According to the report, defensive line coach Bryan Cox was also fired after the Falcons blew a 25-point third quarter lead before losing to the New England Patriots 34–28 in overtime.

Atlanta’s defense was on the field for 93 snaps in the Super Bowl and gave up 546 yards to New England Patriots.

Cox was on the staff for the past three seasons.

Smith has been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Atlanta ranked 25th in total defense this past season and gave up 25.4 points per game but was helped by an offense that led the NFL in scoring.

Atlanta also hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would replace to replace Kyle Shanahan in that position as Shanahan was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their head coach.

– Scooby Axson

