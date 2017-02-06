Report: Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan to take 49ers job

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is set to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, reports ESPN.com.

According to the report, Shanahan is expected to accept a six-year deal once he is presented a contract. The six-year deal would be the same length as new general manager John Lynch, who was hired by the franchise last week.

Shanahan, 37, has been the Falcons playcaller for the past two seasons. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring this season, averaging 33.8 points per game. Shanahan has also been on the offensive staffs of the Redskins, Browns and Texans.

The Falcons went 11-5 in the regular season and coasted through two playoff victories and earned their second Super Bowl berth.

Atlanta led the New England Patriots 28–3 in Super Bowl LI before surrendering the game’s final 31 points to lose 34–28 in overtime.

– Scooby Axson

