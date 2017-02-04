Report: Flores wins arbitration case against Mets

Flores saw time at first base, second base and third base for New York last season, and even made a few appearances at shortstop. The 25-year-old hit .267/.319/.469 in 103 games with 16 home runs, 49 RBIs and a career-best 108 OPS+. Flores also hit .340 with 11 homers and a 1.093 OPS in 100 at-bats against left-handers.

This was the first year of arbitration eligibility for Flores, who earned $526,014 in 2016. Flores’ hearing was the Mets’ first arbitration case since ’08, when pitcher Oliver Perez went to arbitration and also won against the team.