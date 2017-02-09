Report: George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

Twins are apparently trending these days.

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen revealed on “The Talk” on Thursday.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen said. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. ‘The Talk’ has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.”

Rumors of Amal’s pregnancy began last month when a family friend revealed the news to Lebanon’s Daily Star.

The Oscar-winning actor and the human rights lawyer tied the knot in a beautiful, high-publicized Italian wedding in 2014.

In October 2016, Page Six exclusively revealed that the couple bought permanent digs at luxury apartment building One Hundred East Fifty Third Street. Perhaps they’ve already starting working on the babies’ room.

A rep for the Hollywood star did not immediate return a request for comment.

[embedded content]

This story originally appeared on The New York Post.