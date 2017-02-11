Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country’s intelligence forces have detained eight non-Iranian “Takfiri terrorists” who they say planned to sabotage celebrations during the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution near Tehran.

Takfiri is a term used by Iranian officials to describe militant Sunni Muslim fundamentalists like the Islamic State group.

The Saturday report quotes Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Mahmoud Alavi, as saying: “During this operation, on Feb. 3 to 9, a secret network of terrorist was identified and eight of its main elements were detained and all of them were non-Iranian.”

Alavi says the group attempted to purchase Kalashnikov rifles and other military equipment under the guidance of handlers in neighboring countries. He did not elaborate.