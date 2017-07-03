Report: Mexico crocodile bites off American tourist&#039;s arm

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
14

A crocodile bit the arm off a tourist in a Mexican lagoon, according to a report Monday.

The man, believed to be an American tourist, was relieving himself in the Nichupte Lagoon in Cancun, a tourist hotspot in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

As he urinated in the Nichupte lagoon the deadly reptile swam out of the water and bit his forearm off at the elbow.

Related Image

cancun lagoon 73Expand / Collapse

The croc reportedly attacked the tourist in the Nichupte lagoon.  (Google Street View)

After a struggle with the beast the man managed to escape and run away.

An ambulance rushed the victim to the local hospital where he had emergency surgery.

The man, named as 40-year-old Cal Monzon by the Riviera Maya News, is currently in a critical condition and is said to be fighting for his life.

SHARK BITES TEEN AT POPULAR VACATION SPOT

More from The Sun

The Nichupte lagoon is known for its crocodile-infested waters, with some animals reaching up to nine feet long.

Last year, another American man was attacked by a crocodile while spearfishing in a lagoon in Cancun.

Jonathan Schoeneman was attacked by the 13-foot animal which began crushing his skull with its teeth.

Related Image

An Acutus crocodile is pictured at Panagator, a sustainable crocodile farm, on the outskirts of Panama City September 11, 2015. Gladys Vallarino, owner of the farm and of a specialty boutique shop selling items made from crocodiles, says the farm looks after more than 19,000 Acutus and Fuscus species of crocodiles and donates five percent of its crocodiles annually to the Panamanian authorities to be put into the wild, in accordance with the regulations of the CITES (Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species). The handmade fashion items sell for $200 to $3,000. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso - RTSPOJExpand / Collapse

The tourist was said to be fighting for his life after the crocodile attack.  (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso, File)

BURNING BOAT PULLED AWAY FROM SHORE ON VIDEO

He needed 200 stitches and had metal plates inserted into his skull to hold his head and jaw together.

Schoeneman, who is originally from from Houston, Texas, and now lives in Cancun, fought back against the crocodile.

He said: “I just got this hand and kept punching it inside the mouth.”

Click for more from The Sun.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR