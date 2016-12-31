Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL during Friday’s Orange Bowl game and needs surgery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Butt, who is considered a potential early round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, injured his right leg during the second quarter of the Wolverines’ loss to Florida State. He previously tore an ACL in off-season workouts in 2014.

never once crossed my mind to sit this game out and I would never change that mindset. I play this game bc I love it, my teammates, coaches — jake butt (@JBooty_88) December 31, 2016

Butt, an All-American, skipped the most recent NFL draft to return for his final year at Michigan. He won the John Mackey award for the nation’s best tight end.

