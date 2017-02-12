Report: Mischa Barton crashes truck into apartment building

Mischa Barton can’t catch a break.

The former “O.C.” star crashed a U-Haul, carrying her belongings, into a West Hollywood apartment carport Saturday night, reports TMZ.

Barton, 31, was moving from one home into another when the incident occurred.

The troubled actress seemingly miscalculated the distance between the top of her truck and the building’s carport.

In video obtained by the site, Barton appears to be jolted by the crash and is heard saying, “Everything I own is in this U-Haul… What are we even going to do about this?”

The footage also captured paramedics asking if she suffered any injuries.

News of the crash comes weeks after Barton was hospitalized following a dramatic display of bizarre behavior. Barton blamed the incident on being drugged.

She later told supporters, “Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.”

A request for comment from Barton’s rep wasn’t immediately returned.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post’s Page Six.