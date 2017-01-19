• Hot Stove tracker

Trumbo, who turned 31 last Monday, hit .256/.316/.533 with 47 homers and 108 RBIs in his only season with Baltimore.

trumbo was o’s 1st choice, and vice versa. makes sense they are trying to work out a reunion. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2017

The two sides had been in discussions earlier in the offseason, with the Orioles reportedly offering Trumbo a deal in the 3-4-year range at about $10 million annually. But Baltimore pulled the offer off the table after a deal didn’t materialize.