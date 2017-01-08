Report: Odell Beckham hit head against locker, may have punched hole in wall

After an opening-round 38–13 loss to the Green Back Packers on Sunday, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was seen banging his head against his locker and punching a hole in a wall.

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, Beckham head-butted his locker after speaking with reporters postgame. Newsday’s Neil Best spoke with members of the Lambeau Field grounds crew, who said Beckham also was responsible for a hole in the wall outside the locker room.

Beckham had a forgettable afternoon, tallying just four catches for 27 yards. He also dropped multiple passes, though he wouldn’t acknowledge that postgame.

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

He and his fellow wide receivers were criticized after the game for spending a day last weekend on a yacht in Miami.

“There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed,” Beckham told reporters after the game. “There’s just nothing in the world, that’s not realistic. I think it did a great job at creating distractions for us. It’s unfortunate. That’s just the way this world is. There’s just no way you could connect something that happened seven days ago to this game today.”

Beckham was also spotted having a growling mini-meltdown after a loss to the Eagles in late December.

According to Paolantonio, the security at Lambeau Field is currently investigating the incident.

– Kenny Ducey

