Report: Panthers sign DT Kawann Short to massive five-year deal

For the second straight year, the Carolina Panthers opted to use the franchise tag. And for the second year in a row, their tagged player won’t actually play out the year on the franchise tag.

The Panthers signed Kawann Short, whom they tagged in February, to a massive five-year, $80 million contract, according to ESPN.

Big deal: Panthers signed franchise DT Kawann Short to a 5-year, $80 million contract, per sources. Beat July deadline, no holdout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2017

Short’s new deal will make him the fourth-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, behind only Ndamukong Suh, Fletcher Cox and Marcell Dareus. He’s certainly deserving of a long-term deal, especially after dominating in 2015 with 11 sacks.

His $80 million contract surpasses that of Josh Norman’s with the Redskins (five years, $75 million) after the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag on him. With Short now locked up for five years, the Panthers no longer have to worry about a possible holdout leading up to training camp.

The deadline to sign the franchise tag was July 15, so Carolina got way out ahead of this.