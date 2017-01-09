Report: Rams set to interview Kyle Shanahan on Sunday

After weather delayed the Los Angeles Rams plans to interview Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, they have rescheduled.

As winter announced its arrival up and down the east coast over the weekend, it put a wrench in Los Angeles Rams plans to interview Kyle Shanahan for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Like other coaches on top-seeded playoff teams, Shanahan was allowed to interview for potential job openings during the team’s bye week. Now, he’ll have to squeeze his meeting with the Rams in on off-day next Sunday.

Shanahan is one of the hottest coaching candidates on the market this offseason, and for good reason. In his second year with the team he’s elevated the Falcons to be the NFL’s leading scoring team at roughly 34 points per game, has the second-ranked overall offense with 415.8 yards per game. He’s helped quarterback Matt Ryan bounce back from a middling 2015 with an MVP-caliber season.

That’s enticing for the Rams, who ranked dead last in offensive yards, total points and points per game this season. L.A. is not without offensive intrigue, including a first-overall pick at quarterback in Jared Goff, a power back in Todd Gurley and workable receiving weapons in Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin.

L.A. isn’t putting all its eggs in Shanahan’s basket, though. They know Shanahan is high on other team’s hiring lists, including the Denver Broncos, where his dad coached. That’s why New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Arizona offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin and Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay are also being targeted for the job. Still, Shanahan does appear to have the most shine. He’s having a seminal year as a coordinator and, though inexperienced, doesn’t have the coaching skeletons in his closet a top rival like McDaniels does.

Whatever the circumstances, Shanahan remains a top candidate for many teams, including the Rams.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on