Report: Ravens Part Ways With Two Coaches

The Ravens have reportedly parted ways with two coaches: Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington and Director of Strength & Conditioning Rob Rogucki, per ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak about his staff during a season-ending press conference alongside Owner Steve Biscoitti, General Manager Ozzie Newsome and President Dick Cass Tuesday.

Washington just finished his sixth year with the Ravens. He joined in 2011, first serving under Andy Moeller for two years, then Juan Castillo for the past four.

Washington played eight years as a guard/center in the NFL with Houston and Tampa Bay. Baltimore was his first NFL coaching job.

He helped with an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league from 2014-2015 (43) and has helped guard Marshal Yanda reach the Pro Bowl every year Washington has been a coach.

Rogucki spent nine seasons with the Ravens. The 42-year coaching veteran has spent 26 of those years as a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL.

The Ravens altered their training program this season with Rogucki and first-year Director of Performance & Recovery Steve Saunders working side-by-side. Saunders brought more speed training and recovery initiatives to maximize injury prevention.