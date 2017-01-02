Report: Saints head coach Sean Payton to discuss future with team

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton met with general manager Mickey Loomis to discuss Payton’s future with the team, reports ESPN.com.

According to multiple reports, Payton met with Loomis after the Saints’ season finale on Sunday, a 38–32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Payton refused to answer questions about his job status with the team after the game.

Payton, 53, signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints, worth a reported $45 million before the season.

“I mean, I have no reason to believe otherwise. Sean Payton’s our head coach,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “And honestly, I don’t know where you guys are getting this stuff. I guess there’s speculation, whatever. I guess anybody can just write whatever they want, and all of a sudden, people think that it’s fact or there’s some truth to it. I think it’s completely made up, to be honest with you. Coach Payton’s our head coach, and that’s that.”

Payton has spent the last 10 seasons in New Orleans, compliing a 94–66 record. He has led the Saints to five playoff appearances and the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship after the 2009 season.

New Orleans finished the 2016 season at 7–9, and have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

– Scooby Axson

