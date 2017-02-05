According to a report, the NFL is no longer expected to punish the Seattle Seahawks for failing to report Richard Sherman’s knee injury.

That sound you’re hearing isn’t wind. It is the collective sigh of relief by Seahawks fans everywhere as they learn that the Seattle Seahawks won’t be losing their 2nd round draft pick after all.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, The NFL is no longer expected to punish the Seahawks for their failure to report Richard Sherman’s knee injury.

#Seahawks can breathe easier. Sources say they’re not expected to be penalized heavily – if at all – for not disclosing Sherman’s MCL injury — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

This is great news for the Seahawks. It is also the right call by the league. Let’s face it, the NFL rarely gets punishments right, so lets give them credit for finally getting one right.

The entire issue began with an interview that Pete Carroll did with Brock&Salk on the Monday after Seattle’s playoff loss with Atlanta. Carroll claimed that Richard Sherman’s repeated outbursts on the sidelines stemmed in part because of the frustration from dealing with a “significant” knee injury.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks never listed Sherman on the injury report with a knee injury. Sherman missed practice time 10 times this season, but all were listed as “not injury related.”

Put those two pieces on information together, and Seattle’s 2nd round pick got flushed down a toilet.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed. It turns out that Pete Carroll massive exaggerated Sherman’s injury in an effort to protect Sherman from criticism. The fault lies there, but exaggerating an injury isn’t worth giving up a draft pick.

This is a Seahawks team that has significant holes in their roster. Losing an early draft pick would have been brutal they they try and reload for another Super Bowl run.

