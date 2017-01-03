Report: Tracy Claeys fired as Minnesota football head coach

Minnesota has fired head coach Tracy Claeys after two seasons, according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

The Gophers finished the season 9–4 with a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State. It was the Gophers’ best record since their 10–3 finish in 2003.

Claeys was 11–8 in his two years as head coach. He signed a three-year contract for $4.5 million in November 2015. As the university parts ways with Claeys, he will be owed a $500,000 buyout for the last two years of his contract.

The decision comes while the university investigates an alleged sexual assault incident after the team’s win over Oregon State in September.

Minnesota suspended four players as police launched their own investigation.The victim reportedly worked in the team’s football game day operations and filed a restraining order against the players. No criminal charges were filed. The victim and players reached a settlement and the retraining order from the players was lifted.

The University of Minnesota investigated the incident and suspended 10 players. Some players vowed to boycott the team’s upcoming bowl game and Claeys supported their decision, which went against the opinion of Athletic Director Mark Coyle and President Eric Kaler.

Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck and former LSU coach Les Miles could be candidates for the new head coaching vacancy.

