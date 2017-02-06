Report: USC Running Backs Coach Tommie Robinson Pursued By LSU

USC football running backs coach Tommie Robinson is being pursued by LSU’s Ed Orgeron to fill the vacant assistant position for the Tigers, according to The Advocate.

For the first time in almost a decade, it seemed as though USC football would make it through to a new season with an unchanged coaching staff. That feat may be in danger with a report out of Baton Rouge that running backs coach Tommie Robinson may be in line for a move to LSU.

Ross Dellenger of The Advocate reported Monday that Robinson has been tapped, along with Louisiana Tech running backs coach Mickey Joseph, to replace LSU receivers coach Dameyune Craig and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. The former was fired and the latter was moved to a new role last week.

Robinson worked with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in 2013 during his first sting at USC before being let go following Steve Sarkisian’s hiring.

When USC hired Clay Helton on as the permanent head coach in 2015, he took the opportunity to bring Robinson back after two seasons with Texas.

If Robinson were considering a move to join Orgeron’s staff, it would be a major blow to the Trojans.

The former Longhorn running backs coach is USC’s top recruiter in the southwest. In fact, he was named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports this year and was the No. 2 recruiter in the country for 2017.

Beyond recruiting, Robinson has proven to be a strong running backs coach, helping to launch Buck Allen’s career while also guiding Ronald Jones II to a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2016.

Helton spoke on Signing Day about the importance of consistency in a coaching staff, so it’s unlikely he would let Robinson go without a fight.

Nevertheless, it’s a key storyline to watch for USC as the offseason rolls on.

Should Robinson ultimately make the leap, the Trojans would be left scrambling to fill the vacancy, though outside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen does have experience coaching running backs and could be an option as a replacement.

