Report: White Sox Getting Better Trade Offers for Jose Quintana

White Sox rumored to be fielding much better trade offers for All-Star Jose Quintana. The South Siders can still trade left-handed pitcher before Spring Training.

The Chicago White Sox still have Jose Quintana on the roster, and they could explore a trade of the All-Star pitcher before Spring Training. According to Bruce Levine at CBS Chicago, teams have started to step up their offers for acquiring Quintana.

While the White Sox could hold onto Quintana for the start of the upcoming season, they could very well receive a package of prospects that will entice them the trade to the native Colombian. The Yankees, Pirates and Astros have all been rumored to be showing interest in trading for Quintana. However, the White Sox asking price has been reportedly high.

Quintana has a team friendly contract with four seasons and close to $37 million remaining. The White Sox should most certainly seek a high return comparable to what they received for trading Chris Sale. Although many fans might not think Quintana is worthy of a team’s top three prospects, there aren’t many better options available via trade or through free agency.

The White Sox will certainly have another huge void in its starting rotation by trading Quintana, but they could continue stockpiling their farm system. Quintana deserves to pitch for a contender, and the White Sox need to build for the future. A trade of Quintana makes sense for the White Sox, but they have to get a strong return for him.

If the White Sox are able to trade Quintana before Spring Training, expect a strong return for the South Siders. Rick Hahn has proven he won’t settle for anything less than a strong return thus far in trading quality players. Although a Quintana trade could make this upcoming season more painful, the future will be much brighter for the White Sox.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

More from Southside Showdown

This article originally appeared on