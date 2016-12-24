Reporter's Notebook: Christmas in a terror-stricken Berlin

Berlin. Christmas in Berlin is a bit different this year. The German capital has now been touched by the same deadly Islamist terror that other cities in Europe and ‎the US have felt.

“It’s terrible that a person can have such power over others,” one Berlin resident told me.

Just three days after the truck attack which left 12 dead and some 50 wounded the Christmas Market was re-opened. Albeit with new concrete barriers on its edge and police patrolling with heavy weapons.

For some it was a sign of defiance to the ISIS-claimed carnage.

“It means we’re back on the road,” an older German gentleman told me, It means we’ll survive.”

“But there was a solemn feel to the place. No music. No loud laughing. People gathered at makeshift memorials amid the bratwurst stalls. The memories are still fresh.

“It was terrible,” one shop owner told me. The speeding huge truck passed a few feet by him. “I saw the truck hit people, hurt them.

Another older woman was also there. She walked up to me and confided: “It only took seven seconds.”

I didn’t believe her at first but then did the math. A truck racing at 40 MPH could cover 250 feet in seven seconds. And leave 70 casualties!

Friday morning there was a sign of relief when word came that the attacker Tunisian man Anis Amri was shot and killed in Italy.

“It is justice,” one man told us.

But another woman said while she was relieved, “they are still out there.”

Berlin is a place that has seen a huge amount of history. Good and bad. Now the people here must come to grips with a new bit of current horror. And still try to gather with families at this Yuletide and be thankful for what they have.

Greg Palkot currently serves as a London-based senior foreign affairs correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 1998 as a correspondent. Follow him on Twitter@GregPalkot.

