Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks committed suicide in front of his wife, according to multiple media reports.

The Miami Herald, citing a police report, claims that Trucks shot himself in the head with a pistol while his wife of 25-years stood nearby in their West Palm Beach, Florida, condo.

The West Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News “foul play is not suspected, and the case is still under investigation.” They referred all further questions to Trucks’ publicist who did not return Fox News’ requests for comment.

In a 911 call obtained by the Miami Herald, a woman told the dispatcher her “husband just shot himself” and used Trucks’ real first name, Claude, to identify the victim.

The caller was reportedly so distraught she could not speak in full sentences but managed to tell the dispatcher the victim was breathing.

However, the dispatcher later concluded the call with a “Signal 7,” which is a code to indicate someone has died.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News the office “can’t release anything but the name” and that autopsy results for Claude “Butch” Trucks would not be released for “weeks.”

Trucks is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.