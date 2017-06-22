Reports: Cubs send struggling Kyle Schwarber to the minors

By news@wgmd.com -
The Chicago Cubs reportedly are sending struggling Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A in hopes that he will rediscover the stroke that made him one of the majors’ most promising young sluggers just a couple of months earlier.

Schwarber, 24, began the season as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter but then was moved down in the order and became a platoon player in left field after his slow start reached the two-month mark.

In 261 plate appearances this season, he is hitting .171/.295/.378 with 12 homers, 28 RBI and 75 strikeouts.

Schwarber burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2015, hitting 16 homers with an .842 OPS in 69 regular-season games and then clubbing five homers that postseason. His 2016 regular season ended after only two games because of a torn ACL, but he returned unexpectedly for the World Series – serving as a DH/pinch hitter, he went 7-for-20 with a double and two RBI.

