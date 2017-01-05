Stewart, who had been pitching with the NC Dinos, went 20-10 with a 3.73 ERA in the KBO, a league he joined in June 2015. Prior to that, the 30-year-old was signed to a Minor League deal by the Angels, who released Stewart so he could play in Korea.

Stewart made his Major League debut for the Blue Jays in 2011. The former third-round Draft pick (’08) of the Reds, Stewart is a career 3-10 with a 6.82 ERA in the big leagues. He also spent time in the Red Sox, White Sox, Pirates and Braves organizations.