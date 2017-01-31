Reports: Russian cyber spy treason cases linked to CIA

Russian cybersecurity intelligence officers reportedly detained on treason charges are being accused of passing secrets to the CIA.

Sergei Mikhailov and Dmitry Dokuchaev, who worked for the cyber wing of Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence service until their arrests in December, are accused of cooperating with the CIA, according to unnamed sources cited Tuesday by Interfax news agency.

No officials have publicly commented, but Russian media outlets with links to the security services have reported in detail on the case. An executive from cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab has also reportedly been arrested on linked treason charges.

U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and that Russian spies hacked into the Democratic National Committee.