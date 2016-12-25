39.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Reports say 4 people found shot dead in eastern NC home

By FOX News -
WILSON, N.C. –  Local media reports say authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

The sheriff’s office in Wilson County didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies have not released the identity of the slaying victims. Deputies have also not said whether they know of a suspect or motive.

WTVD reports (http://abc11.tv/2heKmgF ) that family members describe the victims as a woman, her adult son and their partners. The slayings were reported Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.

