Reports: Suspected bomber killed in attempted attack in Turkey

By FOX News -
A suspected suicide bomber was killed Tuesday during an attempted attack on a police station in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, private news station NTV reported.

Two alleged accomplices are believed to have fled the scene, the station said, citing local journalists.

The attacker fired on police who returned fire, according to NTV. The report said the assailants may have been planning a suicide bombing.

The private Dogan news agency and other media reported that several ambulances were sent to the area.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of attacks that have been blamed on Kurdish militants and ISIS.

