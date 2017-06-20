Republican Handel Projected To Beat Ossoff For Georgia House Seat

Republican Karen Handel has won a special election for a hotly contested House seat in Georgia on Tuesday, according to projections from CNN, the Associated Press and NBC News. As of 10 p.m. Eastern, Handel led Democrat Jon Ossof, 51.4% to 48.6%. The race was the costliest in House history, with the candidates raising more than $60 million combined. Many analysts had seen the race as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s policies, and Democrats had hoped for a momentum boost by winning the longtime Republican district in the Atlanta suburbs. The election was held to fill the post of former Rep. Tom Price, who is now Trump’s secretary of health and human services.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.